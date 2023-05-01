Op Taring Pensura: Marine Police seized 200,000 litres of diesel, arrest five

SIBU (May 1): Police here seized a total of 200,000 litres of diesel during an operation in Tanjung Ensurai waters here last Friday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the seizure was made by a Marine Police team during an Op Taring Pensura operation along the Rajang River.

“The patrol team had stopped a cargo ship for inspection and discovered it was transporting 200,000 litres of diesel without any document as proof of ownership,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said two local and three foreign men on board, aged between 34 and 67, were detained for further investigation.

The seized fuel and cargo ship were estimated to be worth RM1.43 million, he added.

“The case has been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” said Zulkipli.