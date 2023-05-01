Sarawakian wins Mr Heritage International title in Manila

KUCHING (May 1): Sarawakian John Watson Tamin has won the Mr Heritage International 2023 competition for Malaysia in Manila, the Philippines.

The 31-year-old from Ulu Layar, Betong beat 30 others to win the title, US$5,000, sash, and crown.

He also won the subsidiary titles of best spokesperson, best personality, and best grand arrival.

Banner Lenamai from India was first runner-up, while Masanobu Huchihashi of Japan was second runner-up.

When contacted, John said he was honoured to win and grateful for the support he received from Malaysians, particularly friends and relatives from Sarawak.

“I feel really happy and honoured to represent my beloved unique country Malaysia and also felt humble to have showcased my culture to the world. I am glad that I was given the honour to show the world our culture,” he said.

However, he felt there could have been more financial support for him as he was representing the country and Sarawak.

“Regret to say, I had to fork out from my own pocket to fund the trip to the Philippines, accommodation, and so on.

“I hope future competitors would get the financial assistance that they deserve as a way to show moral support to fellow Sarawakians or Malaysians,” he said.

This was John’s second international pageant competition.

His first was the Mister Glam International 2022, also in Manila, in November last year where he represented Borneo and was fourth runner-up.

The workout trainer is also an independent singer, song composer, producer, freelance male model, motivational speaker, and actor.

Mr Heritage International 2023 was organised by Gusi Event Management of the Philippines.

A national level competition was held to select the Malaysian representative for the finals in Manila.