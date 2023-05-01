Six in car plunge down hole for pipeline upgrade at Bintulu junction

BINTULU (May 1): A group of six had a nasty shock early this morning after the car they were travelling in plunged down a massive hole at the junction of Taman Jason, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn here.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they received a call about the incident at 2.53am.

He said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a car fallen into a hole where water pipeline upgrading work is being carried out.

“Six victims, five men and a woman, had been successfully pulled out from the hole by members of the public before the arrival of firemen,” he said.

Wan Kamaruddin said fortunately all victims only sustained minor injuries in the incident.

He said they were given first aid at the scene before being sent to hospital for further treatment.