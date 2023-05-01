Snowdan: Associations should create cultural activities combining S’wak-Sabah’s indigenous cultures

KUCHING (May 1): The indigenous associations and people of Sarawak and Sabah should explore the idea of creating cultural activities which reflect the amalgamation of their cultures, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said there are many similarities between the indigenous cultures of the Borneo states.

“I think it’s possible to have activities which combine the elements of indigenous cultures of the two East Malaysian states. I don’t see anything wrong with it because a lot of indigenous cultural stuff found in the two East Malaysian states are similar.

“We can start by finding ways to create an activity which combines things such as indigenous dance, music, and arts,” he said at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Sarawak’s Kaamatan Festival launching ceremony last night.

He said doing so could attract visitors to Sarawak and Sabah.

On KDCA’s Kaamatan Festival, Snowdan said he is glad the association has gathered members of the Kadazan, Dusun, Rungus, and Murut communities in Sarawak to celebrate.

He said Sarawak always welcomes everyone to get together and celebrate their cultures because the state promotes unity and harmony among its people.

“Sarawak’s promotion of unity among its people is also in line with (the Malaysian policy framework and government slogan of) Malaysia Madani, which is why we welcome people organising celebrations such the Kaamatan Festival in the state,” he said.

Snowdan said organising the Kaamatan Festival, which is Sabah’s harvest festival, in Sarawak also gives Sarawakians and Sabahans the chance to exchange ideas and knowledge.

He pledged RM20,000 to help KDCA organise the Kaamatan Festival.