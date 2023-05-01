State to look into connecting Bung Bratak Heritage Centre to electrical grid, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (May 1): The Sarawak government will look into connecting the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre to the electrical grid, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said he was disappointment the heritage centre is still sourcing its electricity from generators and will work with his colleagues in the state Cabinet to address the issue.

“What a shame it is. I will make sure this place gets its electricity soon and I will work it out with the government ministry that is in charge of providing electricity, which is under (Minister of Utility and Telecommunication) Datuk Julaihi Narawi,” Abdul Karim said when officiating at the Bung Bratak Day celebration at the centre in Bau here today.

He pointed out the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre’s site is considered a sacred location to the Bidayuh community in Sarawak as it was the ancestral home of the Jagoi-Bratak Bidayuh.

Abdul Karim said the state government appreciated the various customs and traditions practiced by the at least 31 ethnic groups in the state and that such diversity is an intrinsic component of the social fabric.

“We don’t have the issue of ‘my race is the supreme race’ or ‘my religion is the supreme religion’. There is no such thing in Sarawak and we are able to live peacefully like the way we are today with mutual respect and high-level of tolerance towards each other,” he said.

Abdul Karim said when setting up the Borneo Cultures Museum, he instructed the museum director to ensure no ethnic group was left out when it came to putting up content to be showcased to visitors.

“Whether you are Orang Ulu, Melanau, Iban, or Chinese, you will see a part of your culture showcased inside and you will be proud,” said Abdul Karim, who visited the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre for the first time today since it opened to the public in 2019.

He called for Bung Bratak Day to be held on a bigger scale next year, as well as encouraged tourism operators to feature a visit to the heritage centre as part of their tour packages.

He said his ministry will continue to organise more programmes featuring cultures and customs, including showcasing the traditional food, music, and dances of each ethnic group, to stimulate the local tourism market.

On tourism growth in Sarawak this year, Abdul Karim said statistics so far have indicated the state is on track to achieve its target of three million visitors by October and it might not be impossible to cross the four-million mark by year-end.

He added preparations for the Rainforest World Music Festival next month at the Sarawak Cultural Village are actively underway to ensure all necessary facilities and accommodation are ready to receive visitors from all parts of the world.