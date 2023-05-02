2023 Cambodia SEA Games will give exposure to young athletes, says Hannah

PUTRAJAYA (May 2): The main objective of the Malaysian contingent for the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games is to give exposure to young and back up athletes, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said it is to ensure that the country does not lack young talent to perform at a higher level from now on.

“The focus of the SEA Games is on development and friendship. Hence, we give exposure to young and back up athletes so that in the Asian Games and the Olympics there will be a line-up of experienced young and back up athletes,” she said at a press conference on contribution and allocation under her ministry here, today.

She is also confident that the target of 40 gold, 37 silver and 64 bronze medals that she announced on Sunday, is realistic and achievable.

With the athletes and officials already starting to leave in phases to Phnom Penh, she said the focus for these few days is to identify and resolve some logistical issues that may occur.

Malaysia is represented by 676 athletes, with 440 athletes (65 per cent) of them making their debut at the biennial games, will compete in 34 of the 36 types of sports to be contested in Cambodia.

The 2023 SEA Games are scheduled to take place on May 5 but some competitions have already started.

Meanwhile, Hannah also announced that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has approved 32 applications involving funds of RM880,050 allocated for programmes related to sports and youth since the beginning of the year until today.

She has also introduced a special section on the KBS portal, www.kbs.gov.my, to facilitate the ministry’s fund application, which also displays the list of fund recipients.

“The list of approved fund recipients will be updated from time to time for reference and review by the public, especially among youth and sports stakeholders. If any party which receives an allocation does not carry out the activity as stated, it can be reported to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission).

“Governance practices that are transparent, orderly and organised are the commitments and priorities of KBS, especially involving the provision of fund, including announcements about fund recipients,” she said.

A check on the website found that the Footgolf Association Malaysia and the Cheerleading Association and Register of Malaysia (CHARM) were the highest recipients of funds with each receiving RM100,000. – Bernama