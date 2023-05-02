Action will be taken, says defence minister amid uproar over ‘ragging’ at airforce training base

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today promised that action will be taken against six corporals who are alleged to have bullied a trainee at an air force training base if they were found guilty.

He said the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is cooperating with police investigations on the case after the trainee’s father filed a complaint.

“The police had already entered the training centre to run an investigation and the air force gave their full cooperation.

“If the corporals are found guilty, action will be taken against them according to air force SOP,” he told reporters at his ministry’s Aidilfitri celebration here.

The air force base bullying incident made headlines after a Twitter account alleged that six corporals were involved.

Posting as @ummiiiiinmo on Twitter, the account holder who claimed be the victim’s sister, gave an account of beatings and burnings by a group of six men that caused injuries, including deafness in one ear.

The account holder also shared pictures of six people she claimed to be the corporals involved.