Anwar receives courtesy call from South Korean foreign minister

PUTRAJAYA (May 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim discussed, among other things, efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with South Korea when its Foreign Minister Park Jin made a courtesy call on him here today.

The hour-long meeting at Perdana Putra was held as part of Park’s two-day working visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir was present at the meeting.

Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, said Park’s visit coincided with the 40th anniversary celebration of the Look East Policy involving Malaysia and South Korea.

Park is making his first visit to Malaysia since being appointed as foreign minister in May 2022.

“This visit will be a platform for both sides to upgrade bilateral ties to another level, based on the principle of common interests, mutual trust and people-to-people relationships,” the statement said.

In 2022, South Korea was Malaysia’s eighth largest trading partner with trade totalling RM114.21 billion (US$25.94 billion), a 29.3 per cent increase over the figure for 2021.

South Korea is also Malaysia’s seventh biggest foreign investor in the manufacturing sector with implemented projects worth RM33 billion (US$9.25 billion). — Bernama