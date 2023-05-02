Anzac Day honours fallen soldiers, Iban trackers during Malayan wars

KUCHING (May 2): The Sarawak flag was featured prominently at the head of a column of Malaya and Borneo war veterans who marched to honour their fallen comrades during Anzac Day in Adelaide, South Australia recently.

National Malaya and Borneo Veterans Association Australia Inc South Australia & Northern Territory Branch (NMBVAA) president Major (Rtd) Paul A Rosenzweig said the Sarawak flag was carried through Adelaide city to honour those who served and died in defence of Sarawak as well as the Iban trackers who supported Australian and Commonwealth forces during the Malayan wars.

“On April 25, the Malaya and Borneo Veterans marched in Adelaide to honour those who served and lost their lives on active service during the undeclared Malayan wars which immediately followed World War 2, including the brave Iban Trackers.

“NMBVAA honours the services of veterans of the Malayan Emergency (1948-1960) and Confrontation (1962-1966),” he said in a statement.

Anzac Day is a significant commemorative occasion in Australia where its primary purpose is to remember the landing of the Australasian soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) on the Gallipoli Peninsula on April 25, 1915.

The term ‘Anzac’ is used to denote courage and resilience, and has become a term of respect for all Australian and New Zealand soldiers.

Rosenzweig, who has visited Sarawak four times, said this year’s Anzac March in Adelaide saw NMBVAA vice president Don Cameron, a Confrontation veteran himself, leading the contingent of Malaya and Borneo veterans.

“In doing so, he also paid tribute to the Iban Trackers he had served beside nearly 60 years ago,” he said.

Rosenzweig himself carried the Sarawak flag to honour the eight Australians who died in defence of Sarawak during the confrontation; a further three who died after being evacuated from Sarawak, and the service and sacrifice of the Iban Trackers in defence of their homeland.

He said branch member Vicki Crannaford carried the Malaysian national flag in memory of her brother, Signalman John Tassell, who lost his life on the Malay Peninsula in 1966.

“The Sabah flag was also carried to honour the five Australians who died on operational service in defence of Sabah,” he added.

In September last year, Rosenzweig and Cameron conducted a private liaison visit to Sarawak to plan for a commemorative service NMBVAA will conduct at the Sarawak Heroes Memorial Park in August this year in conjunction with their New Zealand counterparts.