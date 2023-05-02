DAP man calls for immediate action to address poor road surface condition at Lorong Liu Shan Bang 5

KUCHING (May 2): The poor road surface condition at Lorong Liu Shan Bang 5 in Mile 7 must be addressed without further delay, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong.

Kong, who is special assistant to state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the uneven road surface was made worse by potholes as deep as 0.5-metre lining the route, posing a grave danger to the motorists.

“This is simply unacceptable. To protect the general public’s safety and convenience, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai must make sure that certain roads are routinely maintained and kept in good condition,’ he said in a statement.

Kong said since the authorities like MPP collect taxes from the people, it is therefore their duty to properly utilise the funds collected for the betterment of the community.

Noting that the road has been in disrepair over a year without any action taken by the local council, he said some of the residents nearby had resorted to filling the potholes with rocks themselves.

Meanwhile, Kong also urged Tan to monitor the construction progress of the Kota Sentosa Hawker Centre located nearby Lorong Liu Shan Bang 5, whereby the completion of the project has seemingly been extended multiple times.

According to him, the project was supposed to be completed in July, last year before being extended to last month and a recent visit to the site revealed that the contractor might need additional time to complete the project.

“According to my conversations with the local contractor, it will take at least an additional month or two to finish the project and turn the site over to the authorities, so it doesn’t appear like the job will be finished soon even with the extension,” he added.

Thus, Kong hoped Tan will take a decisive action to ensure the contractor can complete the construction project of the Kota Sentosa Hawker Centre in a timely manner.

“At the same time, Tan has to take the necessary steps to fix Lorong Liu Shan Bang 5 with urgency for the safety and benefit of the commuters,” said Kong.