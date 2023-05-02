Dry spell: S’wak govt will consider cloud seeding if necessary, says Uggah

MIRI (May 2): The state government will consider cloud seeding if necessary during this prolonged dry spell affecting Sarawak, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said that they will monitor the situation.

“This is because cloud seeding requires clouds. We will take whatever necessary steps to minimise the effects of the prolonged dry season that is affecting Sarawak now,” he said in a press conference after chairing a meeting on the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee’s (MDDMC) dry season preparations and hot spot monitoring at the Miri Resident’s Office here today.

In the meeting, Uggah was satisfied with the early preparations made by MDDMC led by its chairman, Miri Resident Jamalie Busri and its minister-in-charge, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Uggah said that MDDMC had a meeting on April 20 to determine the tasks of the respective agencies and to ensure each agency is ready to face any possible incidents.

“In the last few years, we were lucky as peat fire cases were reported to be under control. I’m sure that this time around, with all the preparations using the latest technology, one of the helpful equipment is the drone to monitor areas prone to peat fires.”

In addition to drone technology, he pointed out that MDDMC has established three outposts in strategic areas to monitor peat areas from a close range to ensure no burning activity occurs.

“Brunei is very near to us and transboundary haze can become an issue. Most importantly, we want clean and healthy air quality so our people can carry out their activities as usual,” he said.

Uggah also was happy to see that seven landowners in Kuala Baram had also attended the meeting, and their presence was significant in providing more details on what they have done to monitor their respective areas.

They said that they had their standard operating procedures in handling peat fires in their respective areas, such as their firefighting teams.

On water supply, he stated that severe drought will disrupt the supply especially in rural areas and thus he asked the Miri Welfare Department, through the Resident and Miri District Office, to supply water to affected areas.

He also asked the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and Northern Sarawak Water Board (LAKU) to be prepared in case of prolonged dry weather.

“Water is important in our lives – we need to have enough equipment to transport water supplies to affected areas.”

After the meeting, Uggah also visited a watchtower in Tudan.