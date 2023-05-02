Fire partially destroys top floor of wooden house in Kuching

KUCHING (May 2): The top floor of a two-storey wooden house at Sin Sin Park in Green Road here was partially destroyed in a fire yesterday.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the incident at 7.56am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the ceiling on the top floor of the house was partially destroyed and it was extinguished by the occupants of the house,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said they also found an unconscious 79-year-old man, who sustained injuries to his head at the house car porch.

“The victim was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was subsequently handed over to the paramedics to be taken to the hospital,” it added.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe and the fire was completely extinguished.