Five climbers rescued after being stranded on Mount Santubong

KUCHING (May 2): An male septuagenarian was among five climber who were rescued after being stranded on Mount Santubong on Sunday.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre spokesperson, the five climbers were unable to descent from the mountain due to bad weather and because it was dark.

“Bomba received a report of the incident at around 8.30pm after the Rangers of Mount Santubong contacted the Petra Jaya Bomba control centre to help bring the five victims down.

“The dark and difficult weather conditions had also caused the climbers to go astray from the mountain’s climbing route.

“The ranger also reported that a 70-year-old victim sustained injuries to his face, body and knees besides being exhausted,” he said in a statement yesterday,

The spokesperson said all the victims were successfully brought down from the mountain at 9.38pm.

“At 9.56pm, an ambulance arrived at the scene and the victims were provided early treatment before being sent to the hospital.”

The operation ended at 10.05pm.