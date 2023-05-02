Gym operators nationwide sign safe sports code to curb abuse, harassment

SERDANG (May 2): Gym-goers can now look forward to a safer environment free from potential abuse and harassment, after more than 200 gym operators nationwide today signed a pledge to implement the Safe Sports Code (SSC) introduced by the Youth and Sports Ministry earlier this year.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh who witnessed the signing said trainers and sports facility operators have an obligation to shoulder responsibilities in ensuring activities conducted under their organisations or facilities are safe from any form of physical, sexual or psychological abuse.

The signing ceremony was organised by the Gymnasium Entrepreneurs Association Malaysia (PPGM).

“The support displayed is a positive step in upholding the principle of mutual respect and the non-acceptance of any form of harassment and abuses taking place in the sports ecosystem.

“Therefore, all organisations under the purview of PPGM must ensure their respective policies are in line with the SSC, especially in the organisation of sport activities,” she said.

The SSC is intended to protect the entire sports community, including athletes, officials and even spectators, from any form of harassment or violence that can affect physical or mental health.

It serves as a guideline, defining the various types of offences that can occur in sports, while outlining the roles and responsibilities carried by those involved in sports.

The Sports Development Act 1997 has also been amended, effective March 10, to include SSC. It is now a requirement for all sports-related organisations to develop SSC within their respective ecosystems.

Yeoh said the signing was a PPGM-led initiative whereby the pledge would see safe sport awareness instilled amongst gym operators and trainers under their roof.

Separately, Yeoh said she is committed to assisting gym operators over licensing concerns following a town hall meeting with her ministry that was held in January.

“We have gotten in touch with the Local Government Development Ministry, and they have asked us to provide examples of licences issued by the respective local government.

“We as the government are committed to helping this sector as operators risk shutting down their facilities from unreasonable licensing fees charged by the various local government authorities,” she said, adding that gym operators were still reeling from financial constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Malay Mail