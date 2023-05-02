IGP: Police don’t deal with public over phone

KOTA KINABALU (May 2): Police have again advised the public to increase their knowledge on cyber technology and not be easily deceived by various online scam techniques used by cyber criminals.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also reminded the public that police and other other agencies do not deal with the public over the phone.

“I want to remind the public once again that police or any authorities will not deal with the public over the phone. They will only call to set up an appointment at the office and will not disclose any personal details.

“Such techniques are only used by online scammers or online criminals.

“Always be vigilant and alert and don’t easily fall victim especially to suspicious calls whose validity has not been confirmed,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the promotional ceremony of Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun at the State police headquarters in Kepayan on Tuesday.

The ceremony also witnessed Jauteh handing handing over the post of Deputy Sabah Commissioner of Police to Senior Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais.

Acryl also said that many people still fell victim in investment schemes that promised huge returns.

He said such investment schemes that promised 10 to 15 percent returns per month was very suspicious.

“Ask yourself if such huge returns make any sense because no business can promise a fixed net profit every month. Even successful businesses have to work hard to ensure their business is successful and profitable.

“Also be careful with scammers that promise you attractive gifts as it is part of their scam to lure you into making large payments later,” he said.

On the two Taiwanese who were arrested in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently, Acryl said they had no criminal records in the country.

However, he said the two were actively involved in criminal activities in Taiwan.

“They were also involved in a shooting case in Taiwan.

“When they departed from Taipei for KLIA, we were informed by Taiwan authorities.

“We were ready for their arrival and detained them about two or three days ago.

“During their detention, they did not give any statement or information. After that, they were flown back by Taiwan authorities for further action,” he said.

Acryl also said that the two Taiwanese were involved in gangsterism, violent crime and scamming activities back in their hometown.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police will continue to work together with their Taiwanese counterpart.

The two Taiwanese were detained by police from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department when they entered the country via a flight from Taiwan on April 20.