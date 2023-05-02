Jauteh a right choice as Sabah police chief – IGP

KOTA KINABALU (May 2) Newly promoted Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun is capable of ensuring security in the state, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“Sabah is a state with lots of attractions for domestic and international tourists. It is also one of the main tourism destinations in the country.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) continues to emphasise on the safety in Sabah to prevent any threats or any criminal activities that will cause disharmony among the people.

“The RMP is very confident that with the presence of Jauteh, the security and peace in Sabah will be upheld and under control.

“Jauteh is a right choice as the ‘anak Dusun’ has proven his capabilities. I believe under Jauteh’s leadership, whenever I am at Bukit Aman, I will feel ‘aman’ (at ease),” he said after witnessing the promotional ceremony of Jauteh at the State police headquarters in Kepayan on Tuesday.

The ceremony also witnessed Jauteh handing over of the post of Deputy Sabah Commissioner of Police to Senior Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais.

Meanwhile, Acryl urged the police force in the country to expedite their application from the RM80 million special allocation to upgrade or fix their premises.

He said the one-off allocation has to be spent by the end of this year and it would be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The allocation is meant for a project with a value of between RM500,000 and RM800,000, he said.

Earlier, Jauteh said that he hoped the Sabah contingent would get an allocation to build the Nabawan and Kalabakan police stations to ensure safety at the Sabah-Kalimantan borders.

“I will continue several of the policies and planning by the previous leadership, especially on infrastructure and human resources development to improve efficiency and performance, and quality services for the people,” he said.

Jauteh, 57, was previously the Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police acted. He was the acting Sabah Police Commissioner after the retirement of Datuk Idris Abdullah on March 31.

The Ranau-born is also said to be the first Kadazandusun to helm the top police post.