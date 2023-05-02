Man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for breaking ex-sister-in-law’s father car windscreen

KUCHING (May 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 25-year-old man RM3,000 in default six months in jail for committing mischief by breaking the rear windscreen of a car belonging to his ex-sister-in-law’s father with a rubbish bin.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Aloysius Elvin Martin from Kampung Menjau, Jalan Kuching-Serian after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of not less than one year and not more than five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Rancangan Perumahan Rakyat Fasa 1, Jalan Landeh in Kota Padawan around 10.30pm on April 27, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Aloysius’s ex-sister-in-law, who was the complainant in the case, was with her boyfriend when the former was behaving angrily outside of her house

The complainant then saw Aloysius carrying the rubbish bin and threw it onto the rear windscreen of her father’s car, causing it to be broken.

The estimated loss was about RM600.

It is understood that Aloysius behaved in such way because the complainant did not allow him to enter her house.

A police report was lodged by the complainant to enable further action to be taken against Aloysius.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Aloysius was unrepresented by a counsel.