Minister: Sarawak aims to have 60 pct of secondary school students in science stream by 2030

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak aims to have 60 per cent of secondary school students in the science stream by 2030, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that currently, only 30 per cent of secondary school students in Sarawak are in science stream.

“We need to change the perception that science is difficult because this field can provide a brighter future for the younger generation,” he said when officiating at the “Genan Kena Atin Gaun” (Healthy Body Healthy Heart) Programme at Kampung Mundai near here on Sunday.

Also present were Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier Damen Rejek and Deputy Chairman of the Serian District Council Neuchlos Jub.

On the programme, Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman, said it was a good initiative to bring awareness to the community about the importance of health care and healthy lifestyle practices.

He also announced a Rural Transformation Project (RTP) grants worth RM165,000 to upgrade the Kampung Mundai Hall; RM180,000 to upgrade the Kampung Mundai football field and RM120,000 to upgrade the facilities at the SK Matthew, Mundai primary school.