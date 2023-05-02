Minos: Centre to be better place for Bidayuh historical, cultural events once connected to electricity grid

KUCHING (May 2): The Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) will be a better place for seminars and conferences on Bidayuh history and culture once it is connected to the state electricity grid, said Dato Peter Minos.

As such, Minos – who is the president of Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) which manages the BBHC – said the association would like to thank Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for pledging to help BBHC with proper electricity supply.

Minos described the pledge made by Abdul Karim during the Bung Bratak Day at BBHC on May 1 as the ‘best gift’ to the Bidayuhs from the Jagoi-Bratak group for the coming Gawai celebrations, as they deem the hilltop as their original ancestral home.

“BBHC will surely see an enhancement in its role as one Bidayuh unity centre, where once in a year, the Bidayuhs of the districts of Lundu, Bau, Serian and rural Kuching come to meet each other.

“The Bidayuhs, as a small community of about 250,000, must make unity as a vehicle for modern progress and advancement, as well as for a defence against tendencies of divisiveness and dissension. BBHC helps in this social agenda and Bidayuh direction in its small way,” he said today.

Minos was responding to the pledge made by Abdul Karim during Bung Bratak Day that Sarawak government will look into connecting the BBHC to the electrical grid as he was disappointed to know the heritage centre is still sourcing its electricity from generators.

Abdul Karim had also said he will work with his colleagues in the state Cabinet to address the issue.

On a related matter, Minos said BBHA is also happy that Abdul Karim had described the BBHC as a “jewel”.

Minos said the BBHC, located on top of the 1,000-foot high Bratak Hill, is surrounded by nature which makes it a unique historical and eco-tourism centre.

“And it is also a Bidayuh cultural spot that is unmatched anywhere,” he added.

According to him, the BBHC receives a strong support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) and Tourism Malaysia.

“The late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who was the previous chief minister, and the current Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have also helped in the establishment of the BBHC. And this is most appreciated and lauded,” he said.