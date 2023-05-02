Mixed views on proposed increment of employers’ EPF contribution

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Datuk Richard Wee believes that now may not be the right time to increase the employers’ contribution to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

He said since the employers and companies are currently facing financial challenges in the current economic environment, the proposal, if approved by the federal Cabinet, would definitely increase the cost and burden of the employers.

“In the overall scheme of things, it would be beneficial to the employees but the timing of implementation is important and critical,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Wee was asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement yesterday that the Cabinet will discuss a proposal to increase employers’ contribution to EPF.

Anwar said this while commenting on the demands from various unions for such an increase to boost employees’ retirement funds.

Wee acknowledged that such proposal, in principle, is similar to the Singapore model whereby the contribution of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) is higher than Malaysia.

However, he said, if such proposal is to be considered, it must be equitable increase both from employers and employees.

“It would not be fair to have the additional burden be lopsided,” he added.

Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan said they disagree with the proposal.

He said the proposal, if materialised, is going to be a burden to the employers, especially the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He felt that the current rate of 13 per cent that the employers are contributing is already high.

“DUBS does not agree with the proposal because the present rate is already high. Any increase in employers’ contribution to EPF will burden traders,” he said.