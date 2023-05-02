MMEA detains fishing boat, six crewmen for allegedly violating fishing licence conditions off Kabong

SIBU (May 2): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local Class C fishing boat for allegedly violating fishing licence conditions about six nautical miles northwest of Kabong Beach in Kabong at around noon on Sunday.

MMEA Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone director Commander Gilbert Tinggak Numpang said the MMEA enforcement personnel, who were carrying out monitoring operations near the waters, detected a suspicious local fishing boat at about 11.20am.

“The boat was suspected of conducting fishing activities using trawlers. An inspection conducted found that the boat had violated fishing license conditions by carrying out fishing activities less than the permitted distance of seven nautical miles from the coast,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Gilbert said six crew members aged between 21 and 48 who are all locals were detained while the fishing boat, together with the catch of about 1,000kg of fish were seized.

“They have been taken to Tanjung Manis terminal jetty for further investigation under the Fisheries Act 1985,” he added.

He also took the opportunity to remind the maritime community to comply with all regulations before carrying out any activities at sea.

The maritime community are also urged to report any suspicious activities or incidents at sea directly to the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) 999 or Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone Maritime Operations Centre at 010-5063293 or Sarawak Maritime Operations Center at 082-432544.