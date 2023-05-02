Mourners in Sibu pay last respects to late Wong Ai Hua

SIBU (May 2): Hundreds of mourners visited the residence of Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai to pay their last respects to his mother, Wong Ai Hua, who passed away on Monday.

Among those paying their last respects were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) central region chairman Dato Lau Cheng Kiong, Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) president Lee Kyu Seok, PDP members as well as members from the Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Wong passed away peacefully at the age of 95 and was surrounded by family members.

The cortege will leave Lau’s residence at 6A, Taman Seduan Lane 4 here on May 5.

Lau is a prominent businessman and PDP central region’s deputy chairman. He is also an advisory committee member in ATU, vice president of the Sarawak Taekwondo Association and protem president of the Sarawak Judo Association.