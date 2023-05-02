NGO supplies bedridden Kuching man with formula milk

KUCHING (May 2): Hope Place Kuching is now supplying a 31-year-old bedridden man with special formula milk on a regular basis.

According to a press release, Timothy Cornelius Dius was involved in a car accident earlier this year and is now suffering from a severe traumatic brain injury.

The unmarried man lives with his mother and brother at their family home in Kampung Sebatuh, Puncak Borneo here.

At present, his mother, Johnna, 65, is his main caregiver.

Timothy is on tube feeding and although conscious, he is unable to speak or move much.

“The only sole income provider of the family is Timothy’s brother, who works as a security guard at a school. Just married, his brother, however, also needs to plan for his wife and future children.

“Hence, the family, although able to scrape by, is unable to afford the expensive special milk powder supplements which Timothy consumes,” said the press release.

It is understood that Johnna also receives her late husband’s very small pension.

Timothy is still waiting for approval for his application for monthly aid from the state Welfare Department.

Hope Place thanked all donors and sponsors who contributed to the special milk formula for those with chronic illnesses such as Timothy.

Hope Place welcomes all donations and receipts will be given upon request.

Individuals can donate directly to the Maybank account 511289001160 or visit Hope Place’s Facebook page for the S Pay Global QR code.

Hope Place is open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, as well as between 8am and noon on Saturdays.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.