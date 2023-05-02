Ningkan family reunion to be held on June 3

KUCHING (May 2): The Ningkan family reunion will be back for its eighth edition this year after a five-year hiatus.

This year’s event chairman Nelson Lunyat Karusin, who is also a nephew of the first Chief Minister of Sarawak the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan, said it will take place at a leading hotel in Simanggang on June 3.

“The reunion was actually planned to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the MCO (movement control order). The previous reunion was held in Kuching in 2018,” he said in a statement.

The Ningkan family started hosting their annual reunion in 2006, rotating between Kuching, Betong and Miri.

This year, Betong will be hosting the event themed ‘Beserakup’ (Unity) whereby more than 300 members of the Ningkan family have confirmed their attendance.

“This year’s reunion will be a bit different than the previous years as this year, there will be awards given to deserving members of the clan, including the ‘Most Honourable Ningkan Award’ and ‘Most Prestigious Achievement Award’, followed by tokens to those who have retired,” said Nelson.

According to Nelson, the total number of surviving Ningkan family members is close to 500, spanning through seven generations.

“Therefore, this reunion is a good time to strengthen even further the goodwill among family members and to get to know the new additions to the family,” he added.

Members of the Ningkan family are found in most parts of Sarawak, as well as in Singapore, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.