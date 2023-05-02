RM25 million scholarships await Sabahan students

KOTA KINABALU (May 2): Some 500 types of scholarships covering 3,000 courses worth about RM25 million are waiting for Sabahan students at the Uni Enrol Scholar Search 2023 roadshow on May 20 and 21 at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall here.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uni Enrol, Rickson Khaw, said the roadshow is hosted by Sabah GAN Family Association and JCI Tanjung Aru, supported by Sabah Youth Council and Persatuan Gabungan Klan Sabah to identify suitable scholarships for Sabah students to study at reputable universities, both locally and internationally.

“Through Uni Enrol Scholar Search program, we hope to provide more students with access to financial aid to further their education. We have 500 types of scholarships, covering 3,000 courses worth approximately RM25 million in scholarship funds listed on our platform and we want to help students identify suitable scholarships to study at reputable universities, both locally and internationally.

“Students who use Uni Enrol can maximise their chances of successful application by being matched with the most suitable courses and scholarships from a pool of 100 universities, corporations and foundations.

“This ensure they do not miss out on any scholarship or course that may be the perfect fit for them, as opposed to them applying directly to only a few universities they know of,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Since 2018, Uni Enrol has successfully assisted in securing scholarships for over 3,000 applicants, with scholarships amounting to RM50 million.

Meanwhile, about 70 to 100 Sabahan students secured their scholarships from the program annually, with RM4 million to RM5 million worth of financial assistance.

He said 30 per cent of the successful students managed to get fully funded scholarships while the 70 per cent are partial scholarships.

President of Sabah GAN Family Association, Wilson Gan lauded the Uni Enrol Scholar Search program, as providing students with access to financial support for quality education will also ultimately enable them to find better jobs when they graduate.

“Education plays a vital role in the development of a nation, and it is our hope that every student in Sabah can have access to all the necessary support and information needed to get the best education.

“We are glad that Uni Enrol provides students with information about available courses, scholarships, bursaries, rebates, payment schemes and offers across various universities, all on a single platform,” Gan said.

Students, parents and members of the public planning to go to the roadshow are encouraged to book an appointment before coming at: https://scholarsearch.unienrol.com/ss2023

Apart from getting a free scholarship report, there will be a one-to-one counselling session on these dates with Uni Enrol’s counselors.

Present at the press conference were founder of G&A Group, Datuk George Lim, JCI Tanjung Aru president Kevin Khor and organising chairperson Eric Lan.