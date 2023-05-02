Sabah Wave: Armizan is hallucinating, says Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU (May 2): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has described the statement by Papar member of parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali that Bersatu’s bid to seek judicial review against him and three others to vacate their parliamentary seats as an attempt to stop Sabah Wave is not only ridiculous but contradictory.

Bersatu secretary Haji Abdul Kadir Bin Haji Abdullah@OKK Haji Damsal said if there was such Sabah Wave, why then Bersatu filed the judicial review for re-election in these four parliamentary seats.

“The truth is we in Bersatu believed that these four seats were won in the 15th General Election (PRU15) by and because of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional popularity under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyddin,” he said.

Abdul Kadir said the people still recalled the ‘Abah’ who had devised many initiatives during the pandemic to relieve their burden and suffering.

“No one mentioned the role of GRS or Hajiji during those difficult days faced by the people of Sabah.

“If Sabah Wave mentioned by Armizan referred to ‘Sabah for Sabahan’ then I asked Armizan to have refresher course in Sabah political history. What happened to many local-based parties in Sabah?” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdul Kadir added a good starting refresher course for Armizan is to look at the PRU15 results. If there was really Sabah Wave meaning Sabah for Sabahan why GRS only managed to win six parliamentary seats out of 25. That was a dismal performance by any standard especially by a ruling state government.

“Armizan is right. In a country that practices democracy everyone must respect the law and the legal process. Indeed, this is what Bersatu is doing. We in Bersatu believe that the four parliamentarians (MPs) including Armizan have violated the mandate given to them by the voters who voted for Bersatu under the banner of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in PRU15. There was no two way about it. The filing of the judicial review has nothing to do with an attempt to deny the local-based parties from getting strength in Sabah.

“The filing is to exert Bersatu legal rights and to restore the dignity of the party amongst not only its loyal supporters but amongst the people of Sabah.

“However, if the four MPs who now claimed to be members of GRS then they should have the moral courage to resign and seek new mandate from the voters in their respective constituency. Perhaps, especially for Armizan, it is a fitting moment to wake up from his hallucination,” he said.

Bersatu has filed a judicial review to vacate four parliamentary seats in Sabah.

The party filed the review at the High Court on April 17 and named Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul, Armizan, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Jonathan Yasin, and Datuk Matbali Musah as the respondents.

Bersatu claimed that Johari’s decision not to vacate the parliamentary seats of Papar, Batu Sapi, Ranau and Sipitang held by Armizan, Khairul Firdaus, Jonathan, and Matbali, respectively, was tainted with illegality.

The party claimed that the four ceased to be members of Bersatu after they were elected as Members of the House of Representatives.