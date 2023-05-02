Sibu Autistic Association’s new building construction to start before end of the year, says president

SIBU (May 2) The construction of the Sibu Autistic Association’s (SAA) new building is expected to start either third or fourth quarter of this year, said SAA president David Ngu.

Disclosing that the association has received an approval to commence the project costing about RM3 million, Ngu said the tender process for the project is expected to start in about two months’ time.

“I just want to share the good news. Last week, at last, we got the approval from the relevant authority for letting us to build the new three-storey building, which will be fully equipped with facilities.

“The project costs about RM3 million and if everything goes well, we will be carrying out the tender (process) for the project in the next two months.

“I think either third or fourth quarter of this year, it will start if everything goes smoothly,” he said at the sidelines of a press conference on the three-day A.G.E. (artistic, gaming, entertainment) charity event yesterday.

The three-day A.G.E. charity event will run from May 26 till 28 at Wisma Sanyan, and is targeting to raise RM30,000 for SAA. Themed ‘A.G.E.’, the event is organised by Raminway Recreational Club.

Asked when the project is expected to be completed, Ngu anticipated it will take between two to three years, subject to SAA’s financial capability.

For the record, the new building will sit on the 1.5-acre piece of land adjacent to Agape Centre’s carpark in Jalan Alan here.

The new building is necessary to accommodate more children with autism, as the present premises can only accommodate about 60 children.

The new building, when completed in the future, will be able to accommodate about 200 children.

The ground floor of the new building will house the office, while the classrooms and therapy hall will be on first floor and third floor, respectively.

On autism, Ngu observed that it is becoming more prevalent these days.

“According to WHO’s (World Health Organisation) latest statistics – (in) every 100 children, to be one (diagnosed with) autism.

“In Malaysia, every year at least 9,000 new born children are diagnosed with autism (according to statistics from the National Autism Society of Malaysia). And in Sibu – before the MCO (Movement Control Order) – most of the time, about 70 (children diagnosed with autism) per year, but since MCO, (the number has) gone up to 100 (children diagnosed with autism) per year.

“According to Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic at Agape Centre Sibu, last year, 127 cases were recorded in Sibu. There are still many in the waiting list to be diagnosed. Because all the diagnosis reports are from the clinic over there (Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic)…”

Ngu also explained that SAA’s purpose is to help create awareness about autism, as well as to try to provide training to kids with autism, parents and preschool teachers.

He took the opportunity to thank the A.G.E. team for holding the charity event which will go a long way to create a better awareness on autism as this segment of people requires attention.

Among those present at the press conference were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and Raminway Recreational Club president Richard Lee Ning and the event’s sponsors.