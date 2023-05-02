Uggah: Marudi bridge project no more ‘sick’, now at 2 per cent ahead of schedule

MARUDI (May 2): The Marudi bridge project across Baram River is steaming ahead with two per cent progress ahead of schedule from its ‘sick project’ status previously, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This turnaround is possible following the state government’s decision to terminate the previous contractor and appoint a rescue contractor.

“It is good progress and the government had made the right decision in appointing the rescue contractor,” he said of the report from Public Works Department which indicated that the project was two per cent or 12 days ahead of schedule.

Speaking to the press after visiting the site to check on its progress with his deputy Datuk Majang Renggi yesterday, Uggah said the contractor Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit Senderian Berhad had given its commitment for the RM116.5 million project to be completed in two years.

It took over the project in October last year and the company had assured both Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during his visit to Marudi town recently and Marudi assemblyman Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil that it would be completed ahead of schedule.

In a statement today, Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said based on the machinery and workers on site, he was confident that the company would deliver on its promise.

He believed judging by the rescue contractor’s performance, the 650-metre long two-lane single carriageway bridge would be completed by October 2025.

“Today, we have seen the progress and we are all very pleased. You can see the difference.

“I think a year ago when we visited the site there was almost no activity taking place,” he said of the flurry of activities and works at the site now.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who was accompanied by Majang and Penguang, advised the contractor to take full advantage of the current good weather to work earnestly on the project.