Wee: Stray dog captured by MBKS tests positive for rabies, nine victims bitten

KUCHING (May 2): A black stray dog recently captured by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has tested positive for rabies on Monday.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the test was confirmed by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS).

“With regret, we would like to announce that the black dog that was caught (has) tested positive for rabies at (the) State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory by the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

According to Wee, nine victims have been bitten by the dog.

Wee in a post on Sunday said the dog was successfully captured by MBKS with the help of Save Our Strays Kuching after a lengthy chase involving two vehicles.

He was notified of several incidents where the dog was believed to have bitten six victims two days ago.

The mayor had then urged the public to be on the lookout for the stray dog roaming around BDC, RH Plaza or Saradise areas as it was suspected to have symptoms of rabies.