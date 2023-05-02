Woman in Kuching jailed one day, fined for stealing bras

KUCHING (May 2): A 58-year-old woman was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM800 in default two weeks’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing three pieces of bra from a retail store in a shopping mall here.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Audrey May V Sebastian after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The section carries an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, an employee of the retail store in a shopping mall here realised that Audrey May had entered the premises and stole three pieces of bra around 3.30pm on April 28, 2023.

A police report was subsequently lodged which led to Audrey May’s arrest at 4.16pm on the same day.

The total loss incurred was RM239.70.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Audrey was unrepresented by a legal counsel.