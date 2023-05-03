4-year-old boy drowned at Luak Esplanade beach

MIRI (May 3): A four-year-old boy drowned while bathing at Luak Esplanade beach with his family members on Monday.

According to Miri District Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, they were notified about the incident by a member of the public at 2.44pm.

Alexson said a team from the Miri police headquarters rushed to the scene and found the boy unconscious.

“The victim was then rushed to Miri Hospital but was confirmed dead on the way,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alexson advised the public not to make any speculations on the incident.

He also reminded the public to be careful and be on alert of the surroundings while having recreational activities with their family.