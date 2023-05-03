Abd Karim: Kampung Jangkar memorial to be gazetted as historical site

LUNDU (May 3): A newly-launched memorial at Kampung Jangkar here will be gazetted as a historical site under the Sarawak Museums Department.

Sarawak’s Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the memorial symbolises a significant part in the state’s history as it was the site where the Malaysian army fought the communist insurgents to defend the country.

He pointed out that based on what was related to him, 15 Malaysian army personnel lost their lives while four others were wounded when their convoy was ambushed by the enemy on March 26, 1972.

“Following the ambush, the armed forces were able to kill 11 communist members and were able to rescue two people and two others who surrendered. That is an incident that Malaysians and Sarawakians need to know, especially those who were born in later years, on the pain and sacrifices of our security forces to maintain order and ensure our country is free.

“Today, everything is quite peaceful. But to get to the level we can see today, there was blood shed and a lot of sacrifices. That is why young Malaysians at this time need to appreciate the struggle and sacrifice by the armed forces in ensuring peace and order until today,” he said at a press conference after the launching of the memorial near Biawak here today.

He also expressed confidence that by gazetting this memorial under the Museum Department, which is under his ministry, it will become a venue for future events such as Warriors Day, Malaysia Day visits or study visits by tourists, history buffs and students.

He said there are other memorials which are also now under the care of the Museums Department.

“It can be an attraction, with visitors from domestic and foreign markets coming to visit including those family members of those involved in the incident. This can create an economic spin off for the locals. I would like to see this memorial becoming like that,” he added.

On another matter, he said he would try to bring up the idea of awarding Sarawak’s own gallantry service medal to servicemen and ex-servicemen who have sacrificed themselves for the state and nation.

He said the last time such medals were awarded was in 2019.

Also present at the event were Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and a former commander of Eastern Field Command Lt-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw.