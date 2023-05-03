Abd Rahman: M’sia’s tallest flagpole expected to be completed year end in Kuching

KUCHING (May 3): Construction of the country’s tallest flagpole here has begun and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The 99-metre flagpole, which is a private sector project, is being built between the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex and Fort Margherita.

According to the signboard near the construction site, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) was appointed as the implementing agency for the project and KKB Engineering Berhad is the design and build contractor.

Minister in charge of DBKU, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, said the current construction progress stands at 25.2 per cent as at April 23.

The Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication added that it was 7.02 per cent ahead of schedule.

“Date of completion is on November 30 later this year,” Abdul Rahman said when contacted.

Once completed, the flagpole will be four metres taller than Malaysia’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur, and will weigh about one tonne.

The Sarawak Premier’s Office in February said that the RM30 million project is funded by the private sector as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Premier’s Office said the flagpole is being erected in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak being a founding partner to the formation of Malaysia.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had previously said the flagpole overlooking the Sungai Sarawak will be the latest iconic landmark and tourism attraction of the state.

Also within the vicinity of the flagpole would be the to-be-completed English-styled tea house, and a water cascade.