After EU, US warning of security risk, Fahmi says will meet ambassadors over Huawei’s 5G bid

PUTRAJAYA (May 3): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that he will meet with all ambassadors of foreign nations that have expressed concern about the bid by China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (Huawei) for Malaysia’s 5G contract.

He said that Malaysia has the right to ensure its own policies without interference from other parties as a sovereign country, and that any decision made by the government will benefit the people and the economy and ensure harmony in international relations.

“I believe that after discussions and meetings are held to provide explanations to those involved, they will understand the position of the Malaysian government,” he told reporters during a press conference at his ministry this afternoon. – Malay Mail