Bakery shop in KK apologises for parking notice, offers discount

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): A bakery shop owner has made a public apology for placing a parking notice in front of the shop which caused public anger.

The shop owner posted a statement on their official Facebook page to clarify that it was actually a misunderstanding after one of their employees placed a ‘no parking’ notice in front of their shop.

“After speaking with my employees, the purpose of the notice was to prevent accidents and damage to vehicles if they parked in the area.

“This is because a new signboard was installed that day and the notice was placed to prevent vehicles from parking under the signboard,” said the owner.

The owner however admitted that there was a mistake in the sentence on the notice which may have led to some confusion.

“I take full responsibility for this mistake and assure that there was no intention to cause any inconvenience to the public.

“We will also be more careful in issuing any notices to ensure there is no confusion or misunderstanding after this,” said the owner.

The owner also thanked the public for their concern in regards to the matter and as an apology, the shop is offering a 20 percent discount on all items until May 9.

The incident went viral on Facebook after the ‘no parking’ notice was placed in front of a shop.

The notice read ‘tolong jangan alihkan kerusi ini kalau tidak mahu kereta anda hancur!!’ (please don’t move this seat if you don’t want your car to be destroyed!!). Angry netizens have called the authority to take immediate action.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) enforcement personnel had gone to the shop and the matter was resolved.