Cops tracking down two suspects in Kuching, Bau robbery cases

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime
Photo shows the police crest.

KUCHING (May 3): The police are currently tracking down two male suspects who are believed to be involved in two robbery cases in Kuching and Bau.

According to sources, the two suspects had robbed a victim at a house in Mile 3 here yesterday evening  before proceeding to another house in Taman Siniawan in Bau early today.

“For the robbery at Taman Siniawan, the two robbers managed to enter the house around 1am. There, they were met by the homeowner who realised their presence. The homeowner was threatened by the suspects.”

“During both robberies, the suspects managed to steal the cars and money belonging to the victims.”

The sources said the Taman Siniawan homeowner managed to identify the suspects based on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording from the house in Mile 3.

