Ex-soldiers pool resources to buy hospital bed for civilian suffering knee pain

KUCHING (May 3): Several former soldiers pooled their resources to acquire a hospital bed for a woman suffering from knee pain.

The ex-servicemen, representing the pro tem committee of Gabungan Veteran Tentera (GVT), delivered the hospital bed to civilian Raniah Jumaan at her home in Kampung Paya Mebi, here on Monday.

GVT spokesperson Jarah Marjah when contacted yesterday said the knee pain suffered by Raniah has rendered her unable to walk

“She stays at home with her civilian husband and daughter. She approached us and told us how much she needed a hospital bed,” he said.

Jarah also informed that GVT, which is awaiting approval of its registration, will be having a programme this Sunday where members will visit the homes of army veterans.

He said GVT has been actively assisting both ex-servicemen and civilians alike, but had chosen not to publicise their work in the media.

“Tomorrow (May 3) for instance, we will be meeting other veterans at a government function held at Kampung Jangkar in Lundu,” he added.