Fahmi: 5G rollout with DNB reaches 80 pct in populated areas

KUCHING (May 3): Malaysia’s rollout of its 5G network will continue with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) until coverage of populated areas reach 80 per cent by this year’s end, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said once this target has been reached, it will then shift to a dual network model, which is expected to start by early next year.

“The government and service providers will work together to ensure that the implementation of the 5G network by DNB successfully reaches what we have signed in the contract, namely 80 per cent coverage of populated areas.

“We are confident that we can reach the target by the end of this year,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Fahmi said at present, the rollout of the 5G network had reached 57.8 per cent.

“This is an increase over the last stated figure of 54.7 per cent at the end of February.

“As of now, reaching 57.8 per cent means that the road to 80 per cent coverage of populated areas is another 22.2 per cent which I believe is doable. It’s roughly another 2,000 sites,” he said.

He said the transition to a dual network model will be implemented based on conditions that are in line with practices at a global level that offer network diversity not only for the people, but also for the industrial sector which is one of the target groups for the use of 5G technology.

“This decision was made with a shift in focus to elements of adoption and innovation based on comprehensive 5G technology.

“This model also takes into account the sustainability of the telecommunications industry ecosystem in Malaysia thus ending the monopoly element that is often associated with DNB,” he said.

He said in line with the main principles outlined in the Budget 2023 Budget speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, this transition can manifest inclusion through the full participation of service providers without affecting existing 5G subscriptions at affordable rates for the people.

“The Ministry of Communications and Digital is always working with the Ministry of Finance, DNB as well as service providers to ensure the transition to the dual network model runs smoothly without affecting the interests of the people and confidence of investors,” he added.

Fahmi said with the availability of multiple networks, including the dual network ecosystem, will avoid the issue of single point failures.

“Instead, it will actually enable capacity to be increased to more than what has been projected. This is the assessment by the ministry.

“We are ensuring interoperability in case one network were to be affected for whatever reason, there is a fallback (network),” he said.

Treasury secretary general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were also present at the press conference.