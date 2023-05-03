Fahmi: M’sia’s 73rd ranking on World Press Freedom Index 2023 a positive development

KUCHING (May 3): Malaysia’s 73rd ranking on Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) World Press Freedom Index 2023 is a positive development which emphasises the commitment of the government in its assurance of press freedom, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the ranking, which is a jump of 40 placings from 113 last year, was far better than what was expected.

“The ranking is out of our expectations and most positive for the country and the government.

“This is the best improvement in the last five to seven years. I can’t remember when was the last time we were in that range but this is a very positive piece of news,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He hoped to see the country’s position in the index improve further in the future.

“This is a positive development but we cannot rest on our laurels.

“We have to look at what we can do to better our position in the future,” he said.

Fahmi said the government, in emphasising its commitment to ensuring press freedom, will be looking into new laws such as the establishment of a media council.

“We will also be holding discussions with media organisations including companies and journalist groups in view of the coming National Journalists Day (Hawana).

“Among the issues that will be discussed include the economy, cooperation between the government and media, aspects of journalism ethics and so on,” he said.

In the report by RSF, Malaysia is ranked the highest among Asean countries ahead of Thailand which was ranked 106th, Indonesia (108th), Singapore (129th), Philippines (132nd), Brunei (142nd), Cambodia (147th), Laos (160th), Myanmar (173rd), and Vietnam (178th).

The top three positions in this year’s index went to Norway, Ireland and Denmark.

The World Press Freedom Index is an annual ranking of countries compiled by RSF based upon the organisation’s own assessment of the countries’ press freedom records in the previous year.

The index aims to compare the level of media freedom in 180 countries and regions in the world.