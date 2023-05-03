Family unhurt after lightning strike sets house ablaze in Sibu

SIBU (May 3): A family of five was rendered homeless after their two-storey wooden house in Kampong Sentosa caught fire following a suspected lighting strike Tuesday night.

House owner Priscila Leha Ujang, 31, told The Borneo Post she was in her bedroom upstairs with her family members when she saw the lighting hit their home.

“The lighting sparked a small fire in our room which we managed to extinguish,” she said, adding no one was injured in the incident which happened around 8pm.

However, Priscila said they did not realise the lightning had also struck a downstairs room and triggered a fire.

Unable to stop the rapid spread of the flames, the family ran out and could only watch as the fire engulfed their house within minutes.

“We could not salvage anything. The heat was too strong and it was too dangerous,” she added.

Priscila said they are currently putting up with her relatives, and she is unsure about their next plan.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said it rushed firefighters to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.08pm.

Meanwhile, Welfare Department personnel visited Priscila and her family this morning to deliver food supplies and other necessities.