Give due recognition to older generation’s contributions, says Kota Sentosa rep

KUCHING (May 3): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has underlined the importance of giving due recognition to the contributions of the older generation.

In his speech during the Rumah Seri Kenangan’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration dinner last night, Yap said Sarawak will not be able to advance without the contributions that the older generation have made over the years.

“Sarawak is a very caring society and let us continue to remain that and do more for our older generation for the contributions that they have made in their early years.

“Without their contributions, Sarawak would not be able to move ahead and we would not be here today.

“Therefore, I would like to thank our older generation for all that they have done and let us recognise your contributions and continue to care for you,” he said in the event held at Imperial Hotel here.

Meanwhile, Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) Visitors’ Board chairperson Datin Alice Livan Egang said the dinner was organised to provide opportunities to strengthen and bridge the bonds of kinship as well as a space to interact while enjoying the various dishes that have been prepared for the guests.

“On behalf of the visitors’ board, I would like to say that we are honoured to be able to organise this event and we hope that it will continue to strengthen our unity and the spirit of goodwill as well as tolerance among us and the elderly at RSK who are made up of various races and religions,” she said.

At the event, Yap handed over donation worth RM20,000 to the elderly care home.

The event was made merrier with choir performances, lucky draws and karaoke session from the RSK residents and the invited guests.