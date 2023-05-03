Jesselton Artisan Market to be revived

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): The iconic Jesselton Artisan Market (JAM) will be revived, revealed Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurs Phoong Jin Zhe.

Speaking to reporters at an event on Wednesday, Phoong said the state government under his ministry will be taking over the event as an organiser to bring a win-win solution following a permit issue between the organizer and local authority, Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

“I am looking at Jesselton Artisan Market issue very seriously, especially with the suspension of the event since December 2022. It has been almost half a year and more than 100 entrepreneurs were affected.

“After I took over the office, I have been looking at this issue closely, and recently I met the organizer to discuss about the suspension because we want to bring it back.

“Following the discussion, my ministry is willing to take over the market, make it as a government initiative and bring business to the vendors. We are doing this because we rarely see creative market in Sabah, and JAM is the most iconic market for art lovers. We must revive it,” he said.

Phoong added what is important now is to continue the good objective of the market, to benefit not only the vendors but also local community as a whole.

“We are expecting JAM to make it comeback as early as June this year, and hoping there will be no overlapping issue with the local authority because it is now a government initiative under the Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurs of Sabah,” he said.