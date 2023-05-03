NGO: Malaysia ranked 73rd in World Press Freedom Index 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3 ): Malaysia is ranked 73rd in the World Press Freedom Index 2023, from 113 last year, based on a report released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Malaysia has jumped 40 places with 62.83 points compared with the previous year when it was placed at 113 with 51.55 points.

Malaysia is also ranked the highest among the ASEAN countries, ahead of Thailand (106), Indonesia (108), Singapura (129), the Philippines (132), Brunei (142), Cambodia (147), Laos (160), Myanmar (173) and Vietnam (178).

The index, published on the RSF website, aims to compare the level of media freedom in 180 countries and regions in the world. – Bernama