Padungan rep Chong submits 10 written questions for DUN sitting

KUCHING (May 3): Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen has submitted 10 written questions for the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting that will be held from May 15 until May 24.

According to Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong, the assemblyman is asking Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to state the economic growth projections in order for Sarawak to achieve developed status in 2030, as well as the economic strategies of the government towards achieving the goal.

“He also wants the Premier to state the projected mean and medium income of Sarawakians and the wealth distribution indices for the years leading towards year 2030,” Kong said in a press statement today.

The state DAP chief is also querying the Premier on the policies and strategies of the state government in respect of the advent of electricity vehicles in Sarawak, he said.

“Other than that, the Premier is also asked to state the total parcels and acreage of land that were revised from ‘country land’ category to ‘suburban land’ or ‘town land’ categories in year 2022 for all the respective land divisions and the number of land owners affected by such revision of land categories.

“He also wants the Premier to state the total parcels and acreage of land that were revised from ‘suburban land’ category to ‘town land’ category in year 2022 for all the respective land divisions and the number of land owners affected by such revision of land categories.”

Apart from that, Kong said Chong is also querying the Premier on the total costs for the construction of the proposed 600 telecommunication towers announced in 2019 and how many of these towers have yet to be rented by the tele-communication companies for the installation of their transmitters?

“He also wants the Premier to state the business plan, proposed capital investment and projected return on investments (ROI) on the proposed Sarawak Government-owned airline company.

“The Premier is also asked to state the estimated expenditure for the proposed construction of another new port at the mouth of Sarawak River (Tanjung Embang), and the rational of a new port while the existing Sinari Port nearby is still under-utilised and has huge capacity for further expansion.”

Kong said Chong has also submitted questions that are directed to the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“One of them is (for Dr Sim) to state the number of private housing projects in Sarawak that are more than two years overdue their respective completion dates and the respective status of such housing development projects, the number of house purchasers affected by such delays and the proposed remedies by the State Government to help them.

“The others are to state the list of the housing projects undertaken by the Sarawak Housing Development Corporation where the individual document of titles or strata titles to the housing units have yet to be issued, the reasons for such delay and the proposed resolution to such problem.”