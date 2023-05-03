Pineapple and Fruits Festival at Pekan Nabalu proposed

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai has proposed a Pineapple and Fruits Festival at Pekan Nabalu by the end of the year.

This was driven by the fact that Nabalu and the surrounding villages are known as Sabah’s leading producers of pineapples.

Joniston, who is Kiulu assemblyman, said organising a Pineapple and Fruits Festival is an ideal way to promote local growers and highlight rural Sabah as a centre for agrotourism.

“This festival is also essential in enhancing Sabah’s tourism promotion efforts. For instance, Kiulu is a rural tourism and fruits hub that places a strong focus on eco-and-agrotourism.

“Villagers not only run tourism business but plant pineapples and other crops either as a hobby or to diversify income,” he said.

Joniston was speaking at the launching of the Pekan Nabalu Kaamatan Festival, co-organised by Persatuan Alunan Seni Budaya Sabah (PASBS) and Pekan Nabalu Stall Operators here on Wednesday.

“In addition to attracting visitors and tourists alike, the pineapple festival will be a great opportunity for local farmers and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, network with other industry players, and increase their market reach,” he added.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Michael Yumpoh expressed keenness about the notion to organise a pineapple festival, adding they would discuss it in detail.

He considered the pineapple festival as an important occasion as it encourages local farmers and entrepreneurs to take part in organised programmes that benefit them.

Pekan Nabalu is a popular stopover for travellers on their way to Kundasang or Kota Kinabalu. Visitors would normally stop here for a restroom break or to purchase souvenirs.

During the event, Joniston visited and met with stall operators who brought various issues faced by them, including the dilapidated condition of their stalls.

Accompanying Joniston were Kiulu Assistant District Officer Justin Ginduk, Kiulu People Development Leader Golubi Guntarek and Pekan Nabalu Stall Operators chairperson Jouna Moguntas.