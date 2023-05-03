PKR man claims received complaints about influx of foreign workers at Baleh dam project site

KAPIT (May 3): A local Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) man claims to have received complaints about a large number of foreign workers at the ongoing Baleh dam construction site.

Khusyairy Pangkas, who heads the Human Resources Development Bureau of PKR Sarawak, says the locals are concerned about the influx of foreign workers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh at the project site.

“According to those who made the complaints, many workers from Pakistan work as truck drivers, as well as operators of bulldozers, excavators, and steamrollers.

“They (complainants) said some of them (foreigners) come to be trained for a while and later, absorbed (into the workforce) to operate the heavy machinery.

“Their presence has deprived the locals’ opportunity to work at the dam project site,” said Khusyairy, who is also PKR Kapit chairman, in a statement.

In this regard, he questioned whether or not the contractors involved in this mega project had any Non-Resident Worker Employment Licence (LPPBP) approved by the relevant authority.

“Do these foreign workers have any Temporary Work Visit Permit (PLKS) issued by the Malaysian Immigration Department?”

Adding on, Khusyairy recalled when he was the assistant director at Kapit Labour Office from 2016 to 2019, there were many local workers employed by a Chinese construction company at the Baleh dam site under the initiative of the Sarawak Manpower Department, which would regularly hold career carnival or job placement programmes.

“Sadly during the Covid-19 MCO (Movement Control Order) period, many local workers either were laid off gradually, or had quit on their own.

“With regard to the complaints, I would like to point out that the Baleh dam project involves many stakeholders including the Sarawak government, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Labour Department, Immigration Department, China Gezhouba Group of Company, Sinohydro Corporation Sdn Bhd, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Social Security Organisation (Socso), and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

“Thus, the stakeholders should take note and act promptly in ensuring the priority for job opportunities goes to the local residents.

“Periodic monitoring through statutory inspections must be done by the Labour Department, and the relevant authorities must also ensure that all foreign workers being employed here go through all the legal process,” he stressed.