Premier: GPS govt to continue preserving rights, religious freedom, interests of all races in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 3): The rights, religious freedom and interests of all races in Sarawak will continue to be preserved under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained that this is in line with the inclusivity policy of the GPS government under the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The setting up of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is among the efforts to strengthen this policy of inclusivity.

“Not only aimed to provide financial assistance, Unifor is also aimed to unite communities of various religions and races in this state,” he said in his Wesak Day message issued by the Premier of Sarawak’s Office today.

Abang Johari also hoped the Wesak Day celebration this year which is tomorrow (May 4) will continue to bring happiness and harmony to Sarawak and its people,

According to him, Wesak Day is the most important festival for Buddhists.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish a happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists throughout Sarawak. May this festival bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all Buddhists.

“In conjunction with Wesak this year, I sincerely hope that all Buddhists in Sarawak in particular and Malaysia in general will continue to strive to strengthen the relationship between races and religions in Sarawak,” he said.