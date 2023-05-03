Pujut Corner fire victims receive TOL to rebuild houses at Kampung Lusut

MIRI (May 3): Land and Survey Department has offered resettlement lots in Kampung Lusut to eight of the families affected by a fire at Pujut Corner here on April 23 this year to rebuild their houses.

Deputy Premier and Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Planning Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan presented the temporary occupation licence (TOL) to the families at Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak Miri’s Hari Raya event at Piasau Boat club on Labour Day.

Among those witnessing the TOL presentation were Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Land and Survey Department state director Datu Abdullah Julaihi and Miri division superintendent Anthony Aboi, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man and other dignitaries.

According to the department, the families were already on its relocation list prior to the fire and that was why the TOL licences could be issued within one working week after their houses were razed.

A 60-year-old man suffered burns to his thighs and back while a woman in her 50s, in her bid to escape the fire, injured her right leg after falling down the stairs.

The fire had destroyed 15 squatter houses near St Anthony’s Church, Jalan Pujut Corner.

According to the report by Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, nine of the squatter houses of 15 families were razed to the ground in the fire.