Sarawak wins bid to host 54th Asia Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health Conference

KUCHING (May 3): Sarawak is now in the world’s attention for effective community and public health measures after winning the bid to host the 54th Asia Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health (APACPH) Conference 2023.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the APACPH Conference will be the heart of the community and public health education and transform Sarawak into a global hub for public health research and learning.

“Governments have spent decades focusing on improving healthcare and medicine but today, we face new challenges that require more research, collaboration and innovation. So we believe this conference will have a number of strong impacts.

“The strong impacts anticipated include enhancing action plans to assist higher education institutions in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and expanding their network of members locally and internationally through strategic collaboration,” he told a press conference at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

The APACPH Conference will take place from Oct 30 to Nov 1 this year at BCCK.

According to Dr Sim, a total of 800 public health experts, practitioners and industry partners from around the world are expected to attend.

He said the main organiser, Asia Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health has entrusted Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) as the local host, with support from the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Sarawak Health Department, and Business Events Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Unimas deputy vice chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit, who was present at the press conference, said the 54th APACPH Conference will offer five symposium sections tailored to meet the interests of participants from diverse backgrounds.

These sections are health information, health promotion, disease prevention, new norms in education, and new norms in public health.

“We have invited leading international speakers from Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United States and Australia, as well as Malaysia, to share their views and relevant research findings too,” he said.

He added that conference organisers also welcome scientific papers for oral and poster presentations, and have identified 10 areas where participants can submit their papers.