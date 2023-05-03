Search on for interested individuals in Sarawak to stage play based on Esca Brooke

KUCHING (May 3): Prof James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at University of Tasmania, is in the search for interested individuals in Sarawak to stage a play based on Esca Brooke, the “unacknowledged” first born of Rajah Charles Brooke.

Chin, in a Facebook post yesterday, said he had received a copy of the script for the play entitled ‘Canadian Rajah’ yesterday.

“It is about Esca Brooke, the unacknowledged heir to the Sarawak Rajah. Esca was half-native and thus taken out of Sarawak and he ended up in Canada where he died in 1953.

“He (Esca) spent his later life trying to get the Brookes to acknowledge his bloodline, but they refused,” he added.

According to Chin, Canadian playwright Dave Carley is the man behind the play and the latter had told him that he would like to see the play staged in Sarawak or Kuala Lumpur.

“So, if any of you would like to stage this play, contact me and I will put you in touch with Dave. I think this will be a fantastic play for one of the schools in Sarawak,” he said.

In another Facebook post today, Chin explained that his intention was just to let everyone in Sarawak know about the play and that Dave is hoping that someone in Sarawak will stage it.

“The posting generated a lot of DMs (direct messages) to me. There were a lot of questions and I tried my best to answer all. It seems a lot of Sarawakians and people interested in the Brookes were unaware of Esca Brooke.

“Because he was half-native and a threat to her own children, Charles Brooke’s English wife Ranee Margaret decided to get rid of him by arranging for him to be adopted by an Anglican Clergyman who ended up in Madoc, near Ontario, Canada,” said Chin.

Commenting further, Chin said Esca became successful in later life, married and had four children, including a son.

“His daughters actually visited Sarawak in 1981 and there were some press coverages. Other descendants have visited Sarawak as well,” he said.

On the play, Chin said Dave’s inspiration was based on the book ‘The white rajahs of Sarawak: Dynastic intrigue and the forgotten Canadian heir’ (1997) by Prof Cassandra Pybus.

“Cassandra was doing some research in the Sarawak Museum archives when she came across information about Esca. To be fair (to) Esca’s family in Simanggang, they never hid the fact about his birth and never rejected him, it was the Brookes who wanted it hidden for obvious reasons.

“In his later years, Esca tried writing to the Brookes and the British Government, trying to get them to recognise him but they ignored him completely. He died in Canada in 1953 and never set foot in Sarawak,” said Chin.

“Going back to my original post, anyone willing to stage this play in Sarawak? You will get a large audience. Why? Because it’s living history!” he added.